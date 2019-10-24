Liverpool Women v Everton Women: Anfield to host Merseyside derby for first time

Liverpool will host Everton at Anfield for the first time in the Women's Super League on 17 November.

The Merseyside derby will take place during Women's Football Weekend, which has been scheduled for the next men's international break.

It will be the first time Liverpool Women have played a game at the 54,074-capacity ground since an FA Cup semi-final defeat by Arsenal in 2013.

Tottenham host Arsenal at their new 62,000-capacity stadium the same day.

Liverpool are the latest club to play a fixture at their men's ground after a record crowd of 31,213 watched the first WSL derby between Manchester City and rivals Manchester United at Etihad Stadium in September.

Bristol City's Ashton Gate, Chelsea's Stamford Bridge and West Ham's London Stadium have also hosted WSL fixtures this season, while Reading welcome Bristol City to the Madejski Stadium, also on Sunday, 17 November.

Liverpool manager Vicky Jepson said: "Myself, the staff and the players are all thrilled to have the opportunity to play a game at Anfield.

"It is always special to represent a club like Liverpool but to do so at our home stadium is a fantastic prospect."

Liverpool usually play their home games at Tranmere Rovers' Prenton Park, which has a capacity of 16,587.

This summer, the women's team joined Jurgen Klopp's men's European champions on a pre-season tour of the US for the first time.

Everton have won their two most recent meetings with Liverpool, with the Reds' last victory against them coming in the WSL in September 2017.

