FA Cup first round draw: Eighth-tier Chichester City receive bye to second round

Non-league Chichester City - the lowest ranked club in the FA Cup - received a bye to the second round following Bury's removal from the competition.

Chichester, seventh in the eighth-tier Isthmian League South East Division, were the final club left in the pot at the end of Monday's first-round draw and receive £36,000 in prize money.

Maldon & Tiptree, who also play in the eighth-tier, are at Leyton Orient.

National League South side Chippenham Town host League Two Northampton Town.

The winners of Tuesday's fourth qualifying round replay between Poole Town and Hayes & Yeading United will host League One Oxford United.

National League Harrogate Town will host two-time winners Portsmouth.

FA Cup first round draw

Ipswich Town v Lincoln City

Oxford City v Solihull Moors

Crawley Town v Scunthorpe United

Harrogate Town v Portsmouth

Colchester United v Coventry City

Sunderland v Gillingham

Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle United

Bolton Wanderers v Plymouth

York City v Altrincham

Chesterfield/Wrexham v Rochdale

Maidstone United v Torquay United

Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree

Chippenham Town v Northampton Town

Haringey Borough/Yeovil v Hartlepool

Cambridge United v Exeter City

Whitby Town/Stourbridge v Welling United/Eastleigh

Salford City v Burton Albion

Forest Green v Sutton United/Billericay

Bristol Rovers v Bromley

Ebbsfleet/Woking v Notts County

Walsall v Darlington

Nantwich Town v AFC Fylde

AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers

Hayes & Yeading/Poole v Oxford United

Shrewsbury Town v Bradford City

Grimsby Town v Newport County

Gateshead v Oldham Athletic

Mansfield Town v Chorley

Dover Athletic v Southend United

Tranmere v Wycombe

Carshalton Athletic v Boston United

Cheltenham Town v Swindon Town

Accrington Stanley v Crewe

Potters Bar/Barnet v Fleetwood Town

Macclesfield v Kingstonian

Maidenhead/Wealdstone v Rotherham United

Blackpool v Morecambe

MK Dons v Port Vale

Stevenage v Peterborough United

All matches to be played 8-11 November