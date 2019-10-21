FA Cup first round draw: Eighth-tier Chichester City receive bye to second round
Non-league Chichester City - the lowest ranked club in the FA Cup - received a bye to the second round following Bury's removal from the competition.
Chichester, seventh in the eighth-tier Isthmian League South East Division, were the final club left in the pot at the end of Monday's first-round draw and receive £36,000 in prize money.
Maldon & Tiptree, who also play in the eighth-tier, are at Leyton Orient.
National League South side Chippenham Town host League Two Northampton Town.
The winners of Tuesday's fourth qualifying round replay between Poole Town and Hayes & Yeading United will host League One Oxford United.
National League Harrogate Town will host two-time winners Portsmouth.
FA Cup first round draw
Ipswich Town v Lincoln City
Oxford City v Solihull Moors
Crawley Town v Scunthorpe United
Harrogate Town v Portsmouth
Colchester United v Coventry City
Sunderland v Gillingham
Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle United
Bolton Wanderers v Plymouth
York City v Altrincham
Chesterfield/Wrexham v Rochdale
Maidstone United v Torquay United
Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree
Chippenham Town v Northampton Town
Haringey Borough/Yeovil v Hartlepool
Cambridge United v Exeter City
Whitby Town/Stourbridge v Welling United/Eastleigh
Salford City v Burton Albion
Forest Green v Sutton United/Billericay
Bristol Rovers v Bromley
Ebbsfleet/Woking v Notts County
Walsall v Darlington
Nantwich Town v AFC Fylde
AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers
Hayes & Yeading/Poole v Oxford United
Shrewsbury Town v Bradford City
Grimsby Town v Newport County
Gateshead v Oldham Athletic
Mansfield Town v Chorley
Dover Athletic v Southend United
Tranmere v Wycombe
Carshalton Athletic v Boston United
Cheltenham Town v Swindon Town
Accrington Stanley v Crewe
Potters Bar/Barnet v Fleetwood Town
Macclesfield v Kingstonian
Maidenhead/Wealdstone v Rotherham United
Blackpool v Morecambe
MK Dons v Port Vale
Stevenage v Peterborough United
All matches to be played 8-11 November