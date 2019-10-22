Champions League - Group D
Atl Madrid17:55B Leverkusen
Venue: Wanda Metropolitano, Spain

Atlético Madrid v Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 23Trippier
  • 2Giménez
  • 18Felipe
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 6Koke
  • 16Herrera
  • 5Partey
  • 8Saúl
  • 10Correa
  • 19Diego Costa

Substitutes

  • 1Adán
  • 4Arias
  • 9Morata
  • 11Lemar
  • 14Llorente
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 22Hermoso

B Leverkusen

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 8Bender
  • 4Tah
  • 5Bender
  • 23Weiser
  • 15Baumgartlinger
  • 10Demirbay
  • 38Bellarabi
  • 29Havertz
  • 11Amiri
  • 31Volland

Substitutes

  • 3Retsos
  • 6Dragovic
  • 7Sampaio Filho
  • 13Alario
  • 17Pohjanpalo
  • 19Diaby
  • 28Özcan
Referee:
Artur Manuel Soares Dias

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG22004046
2Club Bruges20202202
3Galatasaray201101-11
4Real Madrid201125-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich220010286
2Red Star Belgrade210134-13
3Tottenham201149-51
4Olympiakos201135-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22005056
2Dinamo Zagreb21014223
3Shakhtar Donetsk210124-23
4Atalanta200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus21105234
2Atl Madrid21104224
3Lokomotiv Moscow210123-13
4B Leverkusen200215-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli21102024
2Liverpool210145-13
3RB Salzburg21019633
4KRC Genk201126-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund21102024
2Barcelona21102114
3Slavia Prague201113-21
4Inter Milan201123-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg21104224
2Lyon21103124
3RB Leipzig210123-13
4Benfica200225-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax22006066
2Valencia210113-23
3Chelsea21012203
4Lille200215-40
View full Champions League tables

