Europa League: Celtic manager Neil Lennon relishing Lazio tie

Odsonne Edouard scored in Celtic's 2-0 win over Cluj earlier this month

Europa League: Celtic v Lazio Venue: Celtic Park Date: Thursday, 24 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Manager Neil Lennon says it is important his Celtic team "enhance our reputation in Europe" as they prepare to face Lazio in the Europa League.

Celtic have failed to qualify for the Champions League in the past two seasons but top Group E in Europe's second competition after two ties.

Lazio arrive in Glasgow sitting eighth in Serie A.

"We're not getting carried away but we know what the team are capable of," Lennon told Celtic TV.

"It's a glamour game for us, it's mouth watering and not just for the players but the supporters. The players have worked hard to get in a really strong position in the group, I think most would have fancied Lazio as favourites for the group when the draw was made.

"There are so many incentives for the players going into this game. I do think it's really important that we enhance our reputation in Europe. We have European and quality players who have proven so far they can play at that level. It's also a big games under the lights, which the fans and players crave."

Over 56,000 fans were inside Celtic Park as the Scottish champions swept aside Cluj, the team that dumped them out of Champions League qualifying, earlier this month.

On the back of an opening game draw in Rennes, Lennon has targeted making the most of the atmosphere in Glasgow to give his side the best chance of progression.

"We are at home and we must maximise the home advantage," he added.

"If we can win the game, and it's a big if, it it puts in such a great position in the group."