St Johnstone: Tommy Wright says he does not feel under pressure

Manager Tommy Wright says he is not "living in fear of his job" despite St Johnstone still being without a Scottish Premiership win this season.

Wright's men are bottom of the table after nine games and are the only team in Scotland's top four divisions yet to earn a league victory.

Saturday's 2-0 defeat by St Mirren leaves them three points adrift of Hibernian.

"I don't feel under pressure," the Northern Irishman said.

"I know that it's results-based and if it was a case where the club felt they had to make a change that will be their decision.

"I can't go home every night worrying I might get the sack, I think if any manager does that they can't do their job.

"I don't feel under any more pressure than if we were sitting with 10 points more - I feel it for the players because I do feel they should be doing better than what they are."

St Johnstone's only win of the season so far came against League Two side Brechin City in the group stages of the League Cup.

They now face four home games on the bounce, with Hamilton Academical up next before they host Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen.