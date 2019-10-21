Mick McDermott: Glens boss 'wouldn't be at the club' without coach Paul Millar

McDermott and Millar met while doing their coaches badges

Mick McDermott has said he would not be at Glentoran if coach Paul Millar was not going to be involved following the takeover of the club.

McDermott became Glens boss in March and Millar left Glenavon to become his assistant at the Oval a few days later.

They are both part of a business consortium whose takeover of the club was completed in July.

"Paul was a big part of the investment plan," McDermott told the Irish League Behaviour podcast.

"He and I did our coaching badges together with Gary Hamilton many years ago and we have kept in touch throughout all those years.

"I will put on record that I would never have done this if Paul was not going to be involved. The investment would not have happened if it wasn't for him and he deserves a lot of credit for what is going on.

"And on the football side, he is a massive asset because he knows every player in the league, as does Kieran Harding (Glentoran coach) who has been excellent as well."

Patrick McClean scored the Glentoran winner on Friday against Larne

The Glens are currently fifth in the Irish Premiership table, six points behind leaders Crusaders after their 3-2 win over Larne on Friday.

McDermott also talked on the podcast about how he has a responsibility for improving "the business side" of the east Belfast club as well as results on the pitch.

"We came in to stabilise the club on the playing side and the business side - and I think we have done that," he added.

"It's not a common thing to be on the board as well as being the manager. We are looking at all aspects of the club, from season tickets to the chippy vans to the advertising that is coming into the club."

You can listen to the full Irish League Behaviour podcast on BBC Sounds here. Joel Taggart and Liam Beckett are joined by McDermott and Glentoran midfielder Chris Gallagher.