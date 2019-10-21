Haringey Borough v Yeovil Town FA Cup tie to be replayed

Haringey players walked off the pitch during the second half of Saturday's tie

Haringey's FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie with Yeovil, which was abandoned amid reports of racial abuse, is to be replayed on 29 October.

Saturday's game was halted when Haringey boss Tom Loizou took his players off the field following reports of racist abuse from Yeovil fans.

The FA Challenge Cup committee have told the sides to replay next Tuesday, at Borough's Coles Park ground.

Both teams are in Monday's first round draw, live on BBC Two from 19:00 BST.

Yeovil's National League away game against Chesterfield, due to be played on 29 October, will now be rescheduled.

Police are continuing to investigate after Haringey's Cameroonian goalkeeper Valery Douglas Pajetat was reportedly spat at and struck by an object thrown from the Yeovil supporters' section.

The visitors had just taken a 1-0 lead through Rhys Murphy's 64th-minute penalty.

It was announced earlier on Monday that two men, aged 23 and 26, had been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault.

An FA statement read: "Following the incident in the original tie and the two arrests already made, the FA's investigation is ongoing.

"We continue to work with the relevant authorities on our investigation into the matter."

The FA also announced that, should the rearranged tie finish in a draw, 5 November has been set aside as a replay date.