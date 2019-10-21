Truro City: Boss Paul Wotton unhappy despite eighth league game unbeaten

Paul Wotton's side have 29 points from seven games - the same as Tiverton Town who are top of their division on goal difference

Truro City boss Paul Wotton lamented his side's lack of energy despite extending their unbeaten run to eight league games as they beat Hendon 2-1.

James Ward and Luke Jephcott scored early on for the hosts as they kept pace with Southern Premier League leaders Tiverton Town.

"For 25 minutes we were very good and after that very poor," Wotton said.

"I didn't think we looked particularly energetic, the pitch was difficult and we got sucked into a bit of a battle.

"It wasn't a particularly enjoyable afternoon, but three points and to be [joint] top of the league is all good."