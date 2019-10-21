Will Fazakerley: Guernsey FC top scorer dislocates shoulder in Herne Bay loss

Former county cricketer Will Fazakerley had played in each of Guernsey FC's last 46 matches

Guernsey FC's top scorer Will Fazakerley faces a spell on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder in the 3-1 loss at Herne Bay.

The forward, who has scored seven goals in 10 games this season, was hurt shortly before the interval as he innocuously lost his footing.

An early Bradley Stevenson goal put the hosts ahead before Zac Ansah's penalty doubled the lead soon after half-time.

Robbie Legg pulled one back but Ansah's stoppage-time penalty sealed Bay's win.

Guernsey drop to sixth in Isthmian League South East but are level on points with Phoenix Sports in the play-off places.