Haringey v Yeovil: Two men arrested in Somerset after reports of racial abuse

Two men have been arrested by police investigating reports of racist abuse during Saturday's FA Cup match between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town.

The men - aged 23 and 26 - were arrested in Chard and Yeovil on Monday morning on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault.

They are both in custody at a police station in Somerset.

Saturday's match was abandoned after Haringey's manager took his team off the field.

The Metropolitan Police is leading the investigation with the assistance of colleagues from the Avon and Somerset force.

Officers are also investigating after items were reportedly thrown on to the playing area.

The match at Haringey's Coles Park Stadium was in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup, with the winner set to progress to the first round proper.

Haringey goalkeeper Valery Douglas Pajetat was reportedly spat at and hit by an object thrown from the Yeovil Town end.

The home club's chairman described what happened as "soul-destroying".

"I am of the view that we had no choice. We could not carry on and play football," said Aki Achillea.