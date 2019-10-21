Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic full-back Boli Bolingoli says a home win over Lazio on Thursday night can pave the way for Celtic to top their Europa League group. (Daily Record)

Manager Steven Gerrard says Rangers were lucky not to have conceded more goals in yesterday's 1-1 draw at Hearts. (Sun)

Midfielder Stevie Mallan is confident Hibs will "destroy" a team soon as their poor start to the season continued with a draw at Hamilton on Saturday. (Sun)

Hearts manager Craig Levein is braced for the likelihood of adding Jake Mulraney to his lengthy list of key men sidelined by injury. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Lazio have appealed to Uefa to overturn a partial stadium closure for their Europa League clash with Celtic next month after banning 20 of their own fans. (Sun)

Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli thinks team-mate Odsonne Edouard can follow his cousin, Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku, all the way to the top. (Evening Times)

Ex-Scotland striker Kenny Miller insists Partick Thistle can still be title contenders after scoring in Saturday's win over former club Dundee. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie is favourite to take charge of Australia following the resignation of Michael Cheika. (Times)