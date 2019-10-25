Queens Park Rangers v Brentford (Mon)

QPR's Bright Osayi-Samuel has scored once in eight Championship appearances this season

Queens Park Rangers will be without striker Jordan Hugill, who is suspended after picking up five yellow cards.

Bright Osayi-Samuel is likely to be recalled as Rangers boss Mark Warburton faces his former side Brentford.

Bees head coach Thomas Frank could name an unchanged side as they go in search of a third successive victory.

Defender Luka Racic has returned to full training but is unlikely to feature, while forward Sergi Canos (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Match facts