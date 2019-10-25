Championship
QPR19:45Brentford
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Brentford (Mon)

Bright Osayi-Samuel
QPR's Bright Osayi-Samuel has scored once in eight Championship appearances this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 GMT on Monday

Queens Park Rangers will be without striker Jordan Hugill, who is suspended after picking up five yellow cards.

Bright Osayi-Samuel is likely to be recalled as Rangers boss Mark Warburton faces his former side Brentford.

Bees head coach Thomas Frank could name an unchanged side as they go in search of a third successive victory.

Defender Luka Racic has returned to full training but is unlikely to feature, while forward Sergi Canos (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Match facts

  • QPR have lost five of their last seven matches against Brentford in all competitions (W1 D1 L5), but won this exact fixture last season 3-2 in November 2018.
  • Brentford have scored at least twice in each of their last seven games against QPR in all competitions, winning 3-0 in the most recent encounter in March 2019 at Griffin Park.
  • QPR have won their last two home league London derbies - they've not won three such games in a row since April 1995 when they were in the Premier League.
  • Brentford have scored six goals in their last three away league games (W2 D0 L1), as many as they had in their previous 12 on the road (W3 D2 L7).
  • This will only be QPR boss Mark Warburton's second match in any competition against Brentford, winning 4-3 with Nottingham Forest in August 2017.
  • Nahki Wells has scored seven goals in his 11 league games for QPR this season - the same number he scored in 40 appearances last term.

Monday 28th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom137512415926
2Leeds13733178924
3Sheff Wed137241810823
4Bristol City136522017323
5QPR137242323023
6Preston1364324141022
7Fulham136432314922
8Nottm Forest136431712522
9Swansea136431713422
10Charlton136341914521
11Birmingham136161215-319
12Brentford135351511418
13Cardiff134631919018
14Derby134631618-218
15Hull134451820-216
16Blackburn134361518-315
17Millwall133641419-515
18Luton134272023-314
19Wigan134271017-714
20Reading133371419-512
21Middlesbrough132561117-611
22Huddersfield132471420-610
23Stoke132291323-108
24Barnsley131571125-148
View full Championship table

