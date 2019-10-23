Europa League - Group K
Slovan Bratislava17:55Wolves
Venue: Tehelne Pole Stadium

Slovan Bratislava v Wolves: Matt Doherty says 'Champions League would be the dream'

Slovan Bratislava
About 6,000 children watched Slovan Bratislava's previous Europa League home game against Besiktas

Ryan Bennett is out of Wolves' Europa League trip to Slovan Bratislava.

The defender came off with a groin injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Southampton and has not travelled to Slovakia for the Group K game.

Ruben Neves has shaken off a calf knock and Romain Saiss has also travelled after a hamstring problem but Pedro Neto (hamstring) is out.

Teenagers Chem Campbell and Taylor Perry are also included in the squad.

'Champions League would be the dream'

Nuno Espirito Santo's side face Slovan on Thursday with the hosts having already been sanctioned by the governing body this season - hit with a two-game stadium closure because of racist chants and a banner at a Europa League play-off game against PAOK in August.

Slovan, who played their 4-2 win over Besiktas in front of 6,000 children last month, have taken advantage of a Uefa loophole for Thursday's game and gifted 21,000 tickets, mostly to under-14s, with Wolves allocated just 200.

Wolves are third in group K after one win from two matches, with Thursday's opponents top.

"This is why we kind of busted a gut at the back end of last season to finish seventh," said defender Matt Doherty. "These are the kind of challenges that we want, and we want to get out of the group and go as far as we can, there's no doubt about that at all.

"It's very attractive [that Europa League winners claim a Champions League spot]. I guess this is the start for us on our European adventure and we want to do that best we can.

"If that means winning and getting into the Champions League then that would be the dream for us this season."

Best of the stats

  • Wolves are facing Slovakian opposition for the first time.
  • Slovan Bratislava last faced an English side in the 1997-98 Cup Winners' Cup first round, losing both legs 2-0 to Chelsea.
  • Having beaten Besiktas 4-2, Slovan could win consecutive home matches in major European competition for the first time since a run of three Uefa Cup wins ending in September 1995.
  • Wolves have won all four of their away games in Europe this season, netting 12 goals while conceding only three in return.
  • Slovan had only scored five goals in 12 Europa League matches before this season, but have already netted six goals in their opening two matches this time.

