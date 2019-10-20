SWPL: 'Impossible' for Rangers to compete with Glasgow City & Hibs - Gregory Vignal

Gregory Vignal was appointed Rangers Women's head coach in July

Rangers have an "impossible" task competing with Glasgow City and Hibs says head coach Gregory Vignal.

Hibs crushed Rangers 8-0 on Sunday, seven days on from City's 4-1 win over Vignal's side in the Scottish Women's Cup semi-final.

Rangers have ambitious plans to become semi-pro next year in a bid to challenge at the top of the table.

"At the moment we can't win something because the gap is too big," said Vignal.

"We need to be honest with ourselves as a club where we are right now. It's impossible to compete with City or Hibs right now. That's why we have to be ready for next year."

Glasgow City need one more win to claim their 13th consecutive Scottish Women's Premier League title, while Hibs have won the last seven domestic knockout cups.

In between Rangers' clashes with the pair, they beat Motherwell 4-3 in midweek, and Frenchman Vignal believes having so many games in such a short space of time took their toll on his side.

"The girls are working, but it's three games in a week - City, Hibs and Motherwell - it's too much," Vignal told Rangers TV. "Today we looked really tired physically.

"I know where we are and the club know where we are, so it's important now to analyse the games, the way we work, because it's important to be ready for next year if we want to win something."

City 90 minutes from title

Glasgow City could win the SWPL title as early as Wednesday after showing little sign of a European hangover with a 5-0 win away to Forfar Farmington, which maintained their 100% league record this season.

Head coach Scott Booth made six changes from the side who returned from Denmark with a 2-0 win over Brondby in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday.

City face Motherwell at Ravenscraig on Wednesday, with three other games remaining afterwards in order to secure the championship.

It's a tighter affair at the top of SWPL 2 in the battle for promotion.

Hearts defeated St Johnstone 1-0 to remain top by six points, but second-placed Hamilton - who have a game in hand - were 19-0 winners over Hutchison Vale.