Ronaldo Vieira: Sampdoria midfielder racially abused by Roma fans

Ronaldo Vieira
Ronaldo Vieira moved to Serie A side Sampdoria from Leeds United in August 2018

Sampdoria and England Under-21s midfielder Ronaldo Vieira has been the target of monkey chants from Roma fans.

The incident occurred during the 0-0 draw in Serie A at Sampdoria's Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Monkey chants were audible from the visiting supporters, for which Roma later tweeted an apology.

"I heard it but I don't want to talk about it," Vieira, 21, told Italian TV. "This happens too often, it shouldn't be this way."

Vieira was born in Guinea-Bissau and moved to England at a young age, joining Sampdoria from Leeds in 2018.

This is the latest racist incident to afflict Italian football this season.

A game was briefly suspended when Fiorentina's Brazilian defender Dalbert said he had been racially abused by Atalanta fans, while Roma banned a fan for life for sending racist insults to their own defender Juan Jesus on social media.

Cagliari were cleared of racist chanting towards Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku in a Serie A match, the third time the club have been investigated for alleged racist abuse in the past two years.

