Hearts 1-1 Rangers: Craig Levein says repeat performances needed

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Uche Ikpeazu is getting there' - Craig Levein

Hearts have to repeat the desire they showed in their draw with Rangers more often if they are to move up Scottish Premiership, says manager Craig Levein.

The Tynecastle side, who started the game in 11th, led through Ryotaro Meshino's early goal before Alfredo Morelos equalised for Rangers.

Hearts are still searching for a first home league win since March, but Levein was encouraged by their performance.

"The test for us now is to find that every single week," he said.

"There is no point in doing that today and next week not doing ourselves justice.

"I'm pleased. I was a little bit irritated about the way we lost the goal at a set-piece but the commitment, the effort, the competitive edge was there and was very apparent, which we needed."

Hearts travel to face Livingston and St Johnstone in their next two Premiership matches before meet Rangers in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden in two weeks.

However, their injury problems have deepened, with Aidy White and Jake Mulraney having to come off in the second half.

Forward Uche Ikpeazu played his first game in a month, though, and Levein hailed the 24-year-old's performance as his best this season.

"He's had injury problems and we haven't really had him at his best," he said. "That's been the problem more than anything else.

"He's a player who needs to feel 100% fit to do the work that he does. He's relentless, but he hasn't been fit.

"He feels himself he's getting there and you saw that today with some of his excellent forward play. It's good that he's in good form."