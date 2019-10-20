Romelu Lukaku scores twice as Inter Milan beat Sassuolo 4-3

Romelu Lukaku has scored five league goals so far - it took him until December to reach that tally for Manchester United last season

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Serie A title chasers Inter Milan survived a fightback to win 4-3 at Sassuolo.

Antonio Conte's Inter, who are one point behind leaders Juventus, had led 4-1 thanks to doubles from Lautaro Martinez and Lukaku - with Domenico Berardi equalising for the hosts.

Former Manchester United striker Lukaku's first was a powerful drive and his second was a penalty.

Filip Djuricic and Jeremie Boga scored for Sassuolo to set up a tense finale.

"We did everything right in the first half and should have scored more in the second," Lukaku told DAZN.

"Once it goes to 3-1 and 4-1, it ought to be over. The positive we take is that we got the three points, but we need to defend better than that.

"I'm feeling good but need to work even harder to help out the team for the entirety of matches. I'm happy today because the victory was important for the group. Now, I'll only think about improving still further."

Lukaku has scored five goals in eight Serie A games since leaving Old Trafford for the San Siro in the summer.