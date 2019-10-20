County Antrim Shield: Linfield caught up in subs rules anomaly in defeat by Reds

Media playback is not supported on this device Cliftonville beat Linfield in a penalty shootout to reach Shield semi-finals

The County Antrim FA say "future proposals will be considered" after Linfield broke County Antrim Shield rules in their defeat by Cliftonville.

Linfield would have faced expulsion after bringing on a fourth sub in extra-time against the Reds on Tuesday, but were knocked out on penalties.

David Healy brought on Trai Hume having made three changes before extra-time.

FIFA introduced fourth substitutes in extra-time before the 2018 World Cup but the Shield has a three subs rules.

The new rule has been widely adopted by national associations and is used in Northern Ireland for the Irish Cup and League Cup, however the Co Antrim FA haven't followed suit.

David Healy's side lost 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes, meaning their transgression was irrelevant but it has raised question marks over the competition's rules.

The Blues boss had already brought on Daniel Reynolds, Dale Taylor and Charlie Allen in normal time before asking fourth official Jamie Robinson if he could make a fourth switch in extra-time.

The County Antrim play 10 minutes each way in extra-time, instead of the traditional 15 minutes usually associated with senior football.

"In line with the competition rules of the Co Antrim Shield, teams are permitted to use a maximum of three substitutions at any point in the match," said a statement from the association.

"It is the responsibility of all teams competing in the competition to ensure that they act in accordance with the rules of the competition.

"The competition rules are reviewed each season and any future proposals will be considered where appropriate by the Co Antrim FA Senior Shield Committee."