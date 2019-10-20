Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, QPR, Lazio, Porto, Hickey, Barisic, Murphy

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Queens Park Rangers are the latest club to register an interest in Hearts left-back Aaron Hickey and the English Championship outfit are weighing up a £1.5m bid for the 17-year-old in January. (Sunday Mail)

Scotland forward Jamie Murphy admits he thought about leaving Rangers earlier this season when manager Steven Gerrard suggested it could be best for the winger to head out on loan, but the 30-year-old is pleased he stayed after making his return from long-term injury as a substitute against Hamilton Academical. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that the main focus of new sporting director Ross Wilson's first transfer window at the club will be "downsizing" the first-team squad at Ibrox rather than spending big money to deny Celtic the title. (Herald On Sunday)

Steven Gerrard says a "squad of 26 is not fair on the players" as the Rangers manager looks to cut that by "two or three" in January. (Scotland On Sunday)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Croatia left-back Borna Barisic's improved form is down to the 26-year-old feeling more accepted by his team-mates in the dressing-room. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon knows some of the club's fans would sacrifice progress in the Europa League for a ninth league title in a row, but he will not. (Herald On Sunday)

Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi has warned Celtic that they will face one of the world's most in-form strikers in the Europa League on Thursday after Ciro Immobile scored twice in their side came back from 3-0 down at half-time to draw with Atalanta in Rome on Saturday. (Sunday Mail)

Former Lazio head coach Dino Zoff says Celtic must beware in-form striker Ciro Immobile in their Europa League group game but thinks the Italians could crumble if the Scottish champions take the lead in Glasgow on Thursday. (Sunday Post)

Porto defender Pepe has revealed he is on a 14-year revenge mission to beat Rangers, who beat them in the Champions League in 2005, as the teams prepare to meet in the Europa League on Thursday. (Sunday Mail)