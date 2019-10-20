MLS play-offs: Wayne Rooney a 'big plus' for DC United despite heavy defeat

Wayne Rooney takes a corner during his final game for DC United against Toronto

Wayne Rooney has been hailed as a "big plus" during his time at DC United, after the former England captain played his final MLS game.

Rooney, 33, who will move to Derby County in a player-coach role in January, saw his MLS career come to an end as DC suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat by Toronto FC in the play-offs.

The striker returns to England after 18 months in Washington.

"Wayne has helped us in a big way," DC United manager Ben Olson said.

But club captain Rooney, United's top scorer with 11 goals, could not prevent another play-off flop as DC failed to progress from the Eastern Conference semi-final for the second season running.

DC had forced extra time after a 93rd-minute Lucas Rodriguez goal cancelled out Marco Delgado's first-half strike.

But the home side dominated extra time, scoring four goals in a blistering 12-minute spell and DC's miserable night was complete when Paul Arriola was sent off late on.

Toronto will play New York City FC in the Eastern Conference final on Wednesday for a chance to play for the MLS title on 10 November.