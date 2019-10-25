Norwich City v Manchester United

Daniel Farke's Norwich are winless in four league games since beating Manchester City

TEAM NEWS

Central defender Ben Godfrey is available for Norwich despite being substituted last weekend because of soreness after recent hernia surgery.

The Canaries remain without Timm Klose, Mario Vrancic, Ralf Fahrmann, Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann.

Manchester United's likely absentees include Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Diogo Dalot and Eric Bailly.

Axel Tuanzebe is nursing a hip problem, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Martial have returned in the last week.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke: "We always play to win. There were many positives against Bournemouth, including the first clean sheet and first point on the road. It's good for the confidence.

"We created a magic night against Man City. We can't take it as a given to repeat that on a weekly basis but we are trying to be outstanding with our performances. The atmosphere has to be like a cup game, a do or die game."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "When I watched Norwich's first game against Liverpool, I saw a team with a lot of courage.

"It's given them some great results as they beat Newcastle and Manchester City with a clear philosophy on how they want to play.

"I hope we're going to stop them because it's always going to be difficult down at Carrow Road but we're ready for it now. We've got some players back."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I have not tipped Norwich to get a victory so far this season, but they are going to have to wait at least another week for that to happen.

Prediction: 2-2

Lawro's full predictions v Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger

The Canaries previously lost seven of their opening 10 fixtures in 1987-88

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won six of their eight Premier League away games against Norwich, losing at Carrow Road in April 2005 and November 2012.

None of the last 12 Premier League meetings have finished level, with Norwich winning three and losing nine since a 2-2 draw in December 1993.

Norwich City

Norwich's tally of seven points is their lowest after nine league games of a season since a similar tally in 2012-13, also in the Premier League.

The Canaries have lost 20 of the past 21 Premier League matches in which they conceded first.

The four Premier League fixtures at Carrow Road this season have produced 20 goals, two more than at any other stadium prior to the latest round of fixtures.

Norwich could become the first promoted side to win a Premier League game against both Manchester clubs in the same season since Wolves and Portsmouth did so in 2003-04.

Teemu Pukki scored six goals in his first five Premier League appearances but has since failed to score or provide an assist in any of his last four.

Manchester United