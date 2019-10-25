Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham's Harry Kane has scored five goals in nine Premier League games against Liverpool

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool pair Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be assessed, having missed the midweek win over Genk because of a knee injury and illness respectively.

Nathaniel Clyne and Xherdan Shaqiri will definitely miss out.

Tottenham have no fresh injury concerns.

Long-term absentee Hugo Lloris remains sidelined, while Ryan Sessegnon also looks set to miss out with a hamstring problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: It's not about revenge for Tottenham as they take on the side which beat them in the Champions League final, it's about rebooting.

There were good signs on Tuesday in the Champions League win over Red Star that Tottenham may be rediscovering the easy rhythm and momentum which has been a hallmark of their play for much of Mauricio Pochettino's five and a half years at the helm.

Over the last month, Liverpool have been good enough, rather than as good as they can be. Jurgen Klopp will recognise that their results against Chelsea, Leicester, Sheffield United, Manchester United and Salzburg could all easily have been worse.

Someone once said: "If you can't be good, be lucky." Being both would be the German's ideal.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I still think Tottenham have got it in them to spring a shock.

They have got some really potent attacking players and it would not surprise me if they are close to their best again in this game after a series of disappointing results.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham's 4-1 win at Wembley in October 2017 is their solitary success in the past 15 meetings in all competitions (D4, L10).

Liverpool have won the three most recent encounters.

Liverpool

If Liverpool win this match, they will equal the Premier League record of 28 points after the opening 10 fixtures. All three teams who hold that record (Chelsea in 2005-06, Manchester City in 2011-12 & 2017-18) went on to win the title that season.

The Reds could fail to win consecutive league fixtures for only the second time this year.

They are on club record runs of 11 home victories in a row and 44 successive matches unbeaten at Anfield.

Liverpool's last seven Premier League goals have been scored by seven different players.

Mo Salah has scored six goals in his last eight starts against Spurs in all competitions, four for the Reds and one each for Basel and Fiorentina.

Tottenham Hotspur