The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal Women14:30Man City Women
Venue: Meadow Park

Women's Super League: Arsenal v Manchester City

Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Sunday

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women440070712
2Chelsea Women431082610
3Arsenal Women43018359
4Man Utd Women53026249
5Everton52125417
6West Ham Women42025506
7Reading Women420245-16
8Tottenham Women420234-16
9Brighton Women503228-63
10Bristol City Women402217-62
11Liverpool Women401315-41
12B'ham City Women300305-50
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you