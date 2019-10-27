Foul by Christopher Jullien (Celtic).
Aberdeen v Celtic
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 2Logan
- 6Devlin
- 5McKenna
- 4ConsidineBooked at 28mins
- 33Vyner
- 3Leigh
- 21Gallagher
- 18McLennan
- 10McGinn
- 16Cosgrove
Substitutes
- 7Bryson
- 8Gleeson
- 11Hedges
- 20Cerny
- 24Campbell
- 25Anderson
- 28Wilson
Celtic
- 67Forster
- 30Frimpong
- 2Jullien
- 35Ajer
- 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
- 8Brown
- 42McGregor
- 49Forrest
- 18Rogic
- 27Elyounoussi
- 22Edouard
Substitutes
- 1Gordon
- 6Bitton
- 10Bayo
- 11Sinclair
- 13Bauer
- 15Hayes
- 33Elhamed
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo (Celtic).
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 0, Celtic 3. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi.
Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen).
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Christopher Jullien.
Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Greg Leigh (Aberdeen).
Booking
Andrew Considine (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen).
Foul by Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo (Celtic).
Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Odsonne Edouard (Celtic).
Connor McLennan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Christopher Jullien (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen).
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Michael Devlin.
Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Michael Devlin.
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 0, Celtic 2. Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Edouard with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Scott McKenna.
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 0, Celtic 1. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor McLennan (Aberdeen).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.