Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen0Celtic3

Aberdeen v Celtic

Line-ups

Aberdeen

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Logan
  • 6Devlin
  • 5McKenna
  • 4ConsidineBooked at 28mins
  • 33Vyner
  • 3Leigh
  • 21Gallagher
  • 18McLennan
  • 10McGinn
  • 16Cosgrove

Substitutes

  • 7Bryson
  • 8Gleeson
  • 11Hedges
  • 20Cerny
  • 24Campbell
  • 25Anderson
  • 28Wilson

Celtic

  • 67Forster
  • 30Frimpong
  • 2Jullien
  • 35Ajer
  • 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
  • 8Brown
  • 42McGregor
  • 49Forrest
  • 18Rogic
  • 27Elyounoussi
  • 22Edouard

Substitutes

  • 1Gordon
  • 6Bitton
  • 10Bayo
  • 11Sinclair
  • 13Bauer
  • 15Hayes
  • 33Elhamed
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home0
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

Foul by Christopher Jullien (Celtic).

Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo (Celtic).

Goal!

Goal! Aberdeen 0, Celtic 3. James Forrest (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen).

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Christopher Jullien.

Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Greg Leigh (Aberdeen).

Booking

Andrew Considine (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen).

Foul by Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo (Celtic).

Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Odsonne Edouard (Celtic).

Connor McLennan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Christopher Jullien (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sam Cosgrove (Aberdeen).

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Michael Devlin.

Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Michael Devlin.

Goal!

Goal! Aberdeen 0, Celtic 2. Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odsonne Edouard with a cross.

Attempt missed. Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Scott McKenna.

Goal!

Goal! Aberdeen 0, Celtic 1. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Connor McLennan (Aberdeen).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

