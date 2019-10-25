Swansea City v Cardiff City (Sun)

Mike van der Hoorn and Sean Morrison have both been ever present for their clubs in the Championship this season

TEAM NEWS

Swansea could be without one of their key performers after Wales defender Joe Rodon suffered an ankle injury.

Rodon had played every league game for the Swans this term but he could join forward Aldo Kalulu on the sidelines.

Cardiff will be without winger Junior Hoilett because of a hamstring injury sustained in the 2-2 draw at Millwall.

Curacao international Leandro Bacuna is fit again after a stomach bug, but Sol Bamba is unlikely to be risked.

Bamba made a playing return for Cardiff under-23s this week following a cruciate knee ligament injury sustained in a Premier League match at Wolverhampton Wanderers on 2 March.

However, Cardiff think it is too early to throw Bamba into such a big occasion as the two sides meet for the first time since 2014.

BBC WALES COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@robphillipshere Early Championship pace setters Swansea City have lost momentum lately.

Since their excellent 1-0 win at Leeds, they have won just one of their last seven league games and lost three of their last four at home.

Cardiff have ambled along by comparison, but one defeat in their last 10 Championship games have kept them in touching distance of the play-offs, four points adrift of their rivals.

Cardiff will be determined to continue the Swans' home discomfort to grab their first Championship win on the road.

The big question is whether either side are playing well enough to win this game, though if there is a loser, they should not despair.

Neither team has accomplished the league double in the history of these fixtures, so the bragging rights should only last until January.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper: "There's going to be an amazing atmosphere, the crowd will be behind us 100%. We need to manage the occasion and not make any rash decisions. We need to play with a calm head, believe in ourselves and stick to the game plan as best we can. Then we hope the game settles down and we can play the way we want to play.

"If there's one game where form goes out of the window it probably is this one. I recognise that we haven't won enough games recently. We spoke about it, and a lot of the reflections come from the players first, but I'm happy we've put that behind us."

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock: "I have been involved in London derbies and obviously the Sheffield one is a special one for me with my sister being a Wednesday fan, it had everything in the family, but I have been told what this game is like and I expect it to be the same, a special game.

"I know what the other derbies mean to people so I am aware of what it means and how much people are looking forward to it. What a day of sport in Wales. The rugby semi-final and then the top two football teams playing each other. It is very black and white down here, or blue or white I should say. The atmosphere will be fabulous, it is why we are all involved in football."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head