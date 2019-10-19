Daniel Sturridge scores first Trabzonspor goal as Turkish Super Lig club beat Gaziantep

Sturridge scored 67 goals in 160 appearances during a six-year stay at Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge scored his first goal for Trabzonspor as he helped his side to victory against Gaziantep.

He opened the scoring for the six-time Turkish champions, firing into the bottom corner from just inside the box.

Five minutes later, the 30-year-old provided the assist for on-loan Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth to score their second.

Sturridge joined Trabzonspor in August having been released by the Reds.

The England international - who also played for Manchester City, Chelsea, Bolton and West Brom - won the Champions League with Liverpool last season.

Former Bayern Munich and AC Milan midfielder Jose Sosa and Yusuf Sari wrapped up the win for Trabzonspor after Jefferson Nogueira Junior had pulled a goal back for Gaziantep.

Trabzonspor are top of the Super Lig having picked up 15 points from their opening eight matches.