Mexican side Tigres score twice as Veracruz players strike during game

Veracruz player Leobardo Lopez (right) watches Eduardo Vargas of Tigres

Mexican side Tigres scored two goals as the players from opposing side Veracruz went on strike during the opening minutes of their league game.

Veracruz were protesting over unpaid wages and stood by as Tigres went 2-0 up, before going on to win 3-1.

"They knew that we were going to stay still for three minutes, it's sad," said Veracruz defender Carlos Salcido.

But Tigres' Guido Pizarro said: "They told us they were going to stop just for a minute and then it was three."

He added: "We said we [Tigres] would only stay still for a minute."

Veracruz are bottom of the table without a win in 13 games and their players sarcastically applauded their Tigres counterparts at the end of the game.

Tigres are third, three points off the lead.