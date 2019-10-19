Tottenham Hotspur: Everyone behind Mauricio Pochettino - Toby Alderweireld

Media playback is not supported on this device Pochettino we need to build confidence

Defender Toby Alderweireld said Tottenham's players are behind manager Mauricio Pochettino after their controversial draw with Watford.

Spurs looked set for a fifth defeat in six until Dele Alli's late strike denied the Hornets a first league win.

The big screen mistakenly said 'no goal' despite the fact the video assistant referee had awarded it.

"There is a team on the pitch and you see us fighting," Alderweireld told BBC Match of the Day.

"Everyone is behind the club and the manager otherwise we could not have put the effort we put in today."

Spurs have struggled for form all season, seemingly failing to recover from their Champions League final defeat by Liverpool. Pochettino says it will take time for them to rebuild confidence.

Their recent run has included losing to Colchester on penalties in the Carabao Cup, a 7-2 defeat at home by Bayern Munich and a 3-0 reverse at Brighton before the international break.

They trailed for 80 minutes at home to Watford, who have not won a single league game this season.

Pochettino said: "It is good to have a Champions League game [at home to Red Star Belgrade] on Tuesday. It will be tough but hopefully we can start to be solid. This is what we need to build our confidence.

"This is my sixth season here. It is a situation that we need to fix but we need time.

"It is impossible to go from zero to 100. Confidence needs time. All together, for sure, I am confident we will recover very soon."

The big screen said 'no goal' despite the fact it had been awarded

Abdoulaye Doucoure had given the Hornets the lead and they had a penalty appeal controversially turned down by the referee and VAR after Jan Vertonghen appeared to foul Gerard Deulofeu.

Alli equalised after controlling the ball with his shoulder and the goal stood despite the wrong message being displayed on the big screen.

The goalscorer said: "Of course it's a relief. There were two times he [the referee] stopped it when he was making the decisions. We weren't sure why.

"I was sure it didn't hit my hand but then you start thinking, 'did it?' I tried to make sure it didn't touch it so I could get the strike away.

"We know we have a world-class team so it's about showing what we can do when things don't go our way. It's important we turn it around. We know how good we are, we just have to start showing it on the pitch."