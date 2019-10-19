Irish Premiership: Coleraine go top on goal difference after win at Crusaders

Chris Hegarty's foul on Eoin Bradley led to Coleraine's first penalty

Two Ben Doherty penalties gave Coleraine a 2-0 away win over Crusaders to put them top of the Irish Premiership on goal difference.

Leaders Crusaders had started the day three points clear but are now level on 26 points with the unbeaten Bannsiders.

Champions Linfield climbed to within five points of the Crues with a 2-1 win over Ballymena United.

Third-placed Cliftonville were 3-0 winners away to Institute, while Carrick and Glenavon also won.

Crusaders lost to the Bannsiders for the second time in this season's Premiership

In the match at Seaview, between the leaders and the Premiership's only unbeaten side, two spot-kicks won it for Oran Kearney's Coleraine.

The first penalty arrived in the 17th minute when Chris Hegarty was turned by the dangerous Eoin Bradley and fouled the striker, with Doherty dispatching the spot-kick into the corner.

It was 20 minutes to go before Crusaders forced a save of note from keeper Chris Johns, with substitute Paul McElroy going close with a good strike.

Doherty added his second spot-kick of the day in the final minute, opting to shoot straight down the middle this time after he was fouled by Jordan Forsythe.

Joel Cooper's first-half double was enough for Linfield to see off Ballymena United 2-1 at Windsor Park.

Cooper broke the deadlock on 35 minutes with a fine solo effort after being allowed to cut inside and fire home from the edge of the area.

He added his second one minute before the break by tucking away Kirk Millar's cross, which helped move Linfield up to fourth in the table despite Jimmy Callacher's late own goal.

Joel Cooper's two goals proved enough to give Linfield victory over Ballymena United

Cliftonville are just one point off the top of the table after making light work of Institute with a 3-0 win at the Brandywell.

Conor McMenamin opened the scoring on eight minutes when he placed his left-footed shot beyond Rory Brown.

McMenamin doubled the lead five minutes after the restart with a superbly taken free-kick which sailed into the top corner and Gormley wrapped up a satisfying return to the Brandywell for Paddy McLaughlin when he lifted the ball over Brown, after Conor McDermott's stunning diagonal pass, to mark his 300th Reds appearance with a goal.

Daniel Kelly's first-half header proved to be the difference as Carrick Rangers edged Dungannon Swifts 1-0 at Taylor's Avenue.

Kelly headed James Ferrin's cross past Niall Morgan for the winner after 26 minutes, although Niall Currie had goalkeeper Aaron Hogg to thank for securing all three points after he made a string of first-class saves to keep the Swifts at bay.

Cliftonville's Conor McMenamin was on target twice away to Institute

Rangers move onto nine points, four ahead of Institute and six above Warrenpoint, while Dungannon boss Kris Lindsay was left to reflect on another frustrating afternoon after a third league defeat on the bounce.

Glenavon halted a recent run of poor form with a 3-1 win over bottom team Warrenpoint at Milltown.

The game burst into life with three goals in a six minute period early in the second half.

Rhys Marshall ran onto Jack O'Mahony's flick-on to give Glenavon a 53rd minute lead but Warrenpoint were level within three minutes after referee Evan Boyce adjudged that Danny Wallace's close-range header from a corner had crossed the line.

Glenavon regained the lead on 59 minutes when Eoin Wearen headed home from close-range from an Aaron Harmon corner.

And the Lurgan Blues wrapped up victory on 77 minutes when Wallace miscued an attempted clearance straight into the path of Andrew Mitchell, who beat Berraat Turker with ease.

Danske Bank Irish Premiership Carrick Rangers 1-0 Dungannon Swifts Crusaders 0-2 Coleraine Institute 0-3 Cliftonville Linfield 2-1 Ballymena United Warrenpoint Town 1-3 Glenavon