Premier League: What happened in the English top flight on Saturday?

Dele Alli's late goal was eventually given after a period of confusion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Dele Alli salvaged a late point for Tottenham against Watford as VAR took centre stage in the Premier League on Saturday.

Abdoulaye Doucoure swept home Daryl Janmaat's cross to open the scoring but when Hornets goalkeeper Ben Foster flapped at a late cross, Alli controlled the ball with his shoulder before firing into the unguarded net.

The video assistant referee gave the goal following a review, but the big screen inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium indicated that Alli's strike had been disallowed. After a period of confusion, the goal was eventually given and Watford were denied their first win of the season.

Quique Sanchez Flores' side also had a strong claim for a penalty turned down by the video assistant referee after Gerard Deulofeu was brought down by Jan Vertonghen in the first half.

Second-placed Manchester City narrowed the gap on leaders Liverpool with a routine 2-0 win at Crystal Palace in Saturday's late game.

Wayne Hennessey produced fine saves to deny Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan in the first half, but two goals in quick succession from Gabriel Jesus and David Silva gave Pep Guardiola's side a comfortable lead at the break.

Christian Benteke powered a header against the crossbar in the second half, while Kevin de Bruyne struck the post with a header of his own as City moved to within five points of Jurgen Klopp's charges in the standings.

At the King Power Stadium, Chris Wood's late goal was ruled out by VAR as Leicester City marked the anniversary of former owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's death with a 2-1 victory over Burnley.

Wood's powerful header opened the scoring for the Clarets, but goals from Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans either side of half-time put the Foxes in the driving seat.

The Burnley forward thought he had salvaged a draw for his side eight minutes from time, but the video assistant referee ruled that the 27-year-old had accidentally tripped Jonny Evans in the build-up.

Marcos Alonso scored the only goal of the game as Chelsea beat Newcastle to claim their fifth successive league victory and move into the top four.

Frank Lampard's side struggled to create clear-cut chances in an even first half at Stamford Bridge, but Alonso's superb angled drive earned the hosts all three points with 17 minutes remaining.

In the day's early game, Everton lifted the pressure on boss Marco Silva with a deserved 2-0 victory over a disappointing West Ham at Goodison Park.

Bernard finished a flowing Toffees move from a tight angle to open the scoring, before second-half substitute Gylfi Sigurdsson sealed the win with a marvellous drive from the edge of the penalty area.

Matt Targett also scored late on to earn Aston Villa a 2-1 win over 10-man Brighton at Villa Park. Adam Webster broke the deadlock for the Seagulls with a free header, but Aaron Mooy was dismissed for a second bookable offence late in the first half.

Conor Hourihane had a goal chalked off by VAR soon afterwards, but Jack Grealish fired home Frederic Guilbert's cross before Targett clinched the win for the hosts with virtually the last kick of the game.

Raul Jimenez's penalty cancelled out Danny Ings' strike to earn Wolves a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton.

Ings found the bottom corner to give the Saints the lead eight minutes into the second half, but Jimenez - whose first-half strike was disallowed by VAR for an apparent handball - slotted home from the penalty spot after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had tripped Matt Doherty.

At the Vitality Stadium, Norwich City held Bournemouth to a goalless draw to claim their first away point since gaining promotion to the top flight.

Liverpool travel to Manchester United in Sunday's only game (16:30 BST), before Sheffield United welcome top-four hopefuls Arsenal to Bramall Lane on Monday evening (20:00 BST).