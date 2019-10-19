Match ends, FC Augsburg 2, FC Bayern München 2.
Augsburg 2-2 Bayern Munich: Lewandowski scores again in Bayern draw
Robert Lewandowski's 16th goal of the season was not enough to help Bayern Munich defeat Augsburg, who salvaged a late draw at the WWK Arena.
Sergio Cordova struck in injury time to deny the Bundesliga champions all three points.
Augsburg's Marco Richter had opened the scoring inside 30 seconds, but Lewandowski's header restored parity.
Serge Gnabry's left-footed drive appeared to have clinched the win for Bayern until Cordova struck late on.
The result leaves Bayern in third place, while Augsburg climb out of the bottom three.
In-form Lewandowski is only the second Bundesliga player to make the scoresheet in each of his club's opening eight league fixtures of a campaign, after former Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2015-16.
The Poland striker is also the first Bayern player to score in eight consecutive league matches since former Dutch international Roy Makaay in 2005.
This is the second time the 31-year-old has registered 12 goals in the opening eight games of a Bundesliga season, having also done so in 2015-16.
Former Bayern and Germany striker Gerd Muller (1968-69) and ex-Cologne frontman Christian Muller (1965-66) are the only other players to achieve that feat in Germany's top flight.
Line-ups
Augsburg
- 21KoubekBooked at 90mins
- 2Lichtsteiner
- 18Jedvaj
- 19Uduokhai
- 31Max
- 36OxfordSubstituted forJensenat 63'minutes
- 23RichterBooked at 63minsSubstituted forCórdovaat 82'minutes
- 14Morávek
- 8KhediraBooked at 73mins
- 16Vargas
- 7NiederlechnerSubstituted forFinnbogasonat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Luthe
- 6Gouweleeuw
- 9Córdova
- 20Schieber
- 22Borduchi
- 24Jensen
- 27Finnbogason
- 28Hahn
- 32Framberger
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32KimmichBooked at 37mins
- 4SüleSubstituted forAlabaat 12'minutes
- 5Pavard
- 21Hernández
- 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 42mins
- 8Martínez AguinagaBooked at 84mins
- 29Coman
- 10CoutinhoSubstituted forMüllerat 80'minutes
- 22GnabrySubstituted forGoretzkaat 86'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 14Perisic
- 17Boateng
- 18Goretzka
- 19Davies
- 24Tolisso
- 25Müller
- 26Ulreich
- 27Alaba
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
- Attendance:
- 30,660
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home21%
- Away79%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Augsburg 2, FC Bayern München 2.
Booking
Tomás Koubek (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! FC Augsburg 2, FC Bayern München 2. Alfred Finnbogason (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Córdova.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Attempt saved. Alfred Finnbogason (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Philipp Max (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka replaces Serge Gnabry.
Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Alaba.
Booking
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Sergio Córdova (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Philipp Max (FC Augsburg).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Sergio Córdova replaces Marco Richter.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Philippe Coutinho.
Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski with a headed pass.
Booking
Rani Khedira (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rani Khedira (FC Augsburg).
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stephan Lichtsteiner (FC Augsburg).
Attempt saved. Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Kingsley Coman.
Foul by Thiago (FC Bayern München).
Fredrik Jensen (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Alfred Finnbogason replaces Florian Niederlechner.
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tin Jedvaj (FC Augsburg).
Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jan Morávek (FC Augsburg).
Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg).
Booking
Marco Richter (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marco Richter (FC Augsburg).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Fredrik Jensen replaces Reece Oxford.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Javi Martínez following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Reece Oxford.