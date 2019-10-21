Scottish Premiership: What did we learn from the weekend's games?

Celtic are back at the Premiership summit after a resounding home win, with Rangers slipping behind their rivals on goal difference following their draw at Tynecastle.

Aberdeen looked like their old selves, scoring three fantastic goals to sweep Motherwell aside at Fir Park and Kilmarnock are building up a nice head of steam after a sticky start.

As for Hibs, it was another lead blown as the pressure mounts on manager Paul Heckingbottom.

Celtic's statement win

A loss to Livingston and a draw with Hibernian is the sort of form that may have had some Celtic fans worried as Steven Gerrard's Rangers continued to sweep teams aside and top the table before the international break.

The sheer relentlessness of Neil Lennon's side in the 6-0 drubbing of Ross County was exactly the reaction the Celtic boss would have asked for. Twenty-one first-half shots - and that was only at 1-0. The clinical nature of the second 45 made Lennon describe it as perhaps the "most complete" performance of his entire time managing the club.

Given Rangers' draw with Hearts and a return to the summit for the champions thanks to the number of goals scored at Celtic Park, it is the kind of statement that turns the title race on its head in just one weekend.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Celtic 6-0 Ross County

Morelos and Kent solace for frustrated Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard expressed "frustration" in public but will be seething in private after his side failed to heed his pre-match warning that they would face a stiff test in the opening minutes at Tynecastle despite Hearts' poor recent form and needed to "embrace the pressure" of being Premiership leaders.

Instead, they found themselves a goal down after six minutes and, despite having a majority of the possession, can maybe count themselves lucky to have escaped with a point given how little they troubled goalkeeper Joel Castro Pereira and end the weekend behind reigning champions Celtic courtesy of goals scored.

That might have been down to fatigue given several of Rangers' players arrived back late from international duty, but Alfredo Morelos showed his importance to the Ibrox side again with an equaliser five days after starting Colombia's 3-0 defeat by Algeria, while Gerrard will be pleased with winger Ryan Kent's return from injury as a substitute given the lack of creativity on display elsewhere.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Heart of Midlothian 1-1 Rangers

Hard work starts now for Motherwell

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson said he would not be too harsh on his young side after their 3-0 defeat by Aberdeen on Saturday, yet the Northern Irishman will know fine well that his team face a huge test of character over the next four or five weeks.

If a home tie to Aberdeen was too much to ask of third-place Motherwell then the next five games ought to be just as tricky. The Steelmen face a testing task at Ibrox next Sunday, before two tough home games against Kilmarnock and Livingston. Then, after that, it's away games at Celtic Park and Easter Road.

Robinson's young side may have grand ambitions of upsetting the odds this season, these next five fixtures will give a measure of just where they are.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Motherwell 0-3 Aberdeen

Aberdeen continue to rely on Cosgrove

Aberdeen scored three outstanding individual goals against Motherwell on Saturday but it was once again Sam Cosgrove who provided the incisive, clinical touch to turn the game in their favour with a lobbed goal to open the scoring.

Indeed, it seems as though Aberdeen just look far more assured when the towering English striker is on form and firing goals in to the back of the net. Of the 11 games in which Cosgrove has scored his 15 goals this season, the Dons have managed to avoid defeat in the 90 minutes in each one.

There may be plenty of talented players at Pittodrie, but it is becoming clear the club's form ma hinge on one special player up front.

Killie need more goals

Gary Dicker and Rory McKenzie are not the most prolific of players. Both had just one goal between them in a combined 165 appearances before they were in the right place at the right time to get the goals that mattered for Kilmarnock against Livingston. The goals were badly needed on a day when lone striker Eamonn Brophy was crowded out by the Livi defence.

It was only the second time in the Premiership this season that Kilmarnock had got into double figures. Manager Angelo Alessio said himself after the game that his team "need to improve in attack". Their defensive record - five clean sheets in nine league games - is impressive, but more goals would go a long way to turning more of their draws into wins.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Kilmarnock 2-1 Livingston

Ross County need to stop bleeding goals

Ross County have made a good account of themselves in the opening nine fixtures of the season - but are guilty of conceding too many goals in the games that run away from them.

Four against Livingston. Three against Aberdeen. Six at Celtic Park may not sound disastrous - it is not even their best result at home this season after a seven-goal capitulation of St Johnstone - but County have now conceded the third most goals in the league.

This is not the type of game the Dingwall support will be expecting a result from, but if they hope to sustain their strong current position of sixth in the Premiership, they will need to learn how to stop the bleeding when things aren't going their way.

Were Livingston too cocky?

A year and a day ago, Livingston had just routed Dundee 4-0 to sit only one point off Celtic and four ahead of Rangers. Only Hearts' terrific start kept Livi at arm's length from the top of the Premiership. But after that their form dropped dramatically, losing nine of their next 15 games.

This season had a similar feel to it when Livingston emerged from their League Cup group undefeated, then went unscathed in their first four league games. And now their win over Celtic two weeks ago is their only points in five games.

That they played so well against the champions yet took their eye off the ball in their 2-1 loss to Kilmarnock was not lost on head coach Gary Holt, who slammed his team's attitude.

"You're always going to get questions asked of you," he told BBC Scotland. "Was the hunger, the desire, the cockiness of 'oh we beat Celtic' there? We can't do that; we can't play six or seven out of 10 every week."

It's all in the grind for Accies

If nicking a positive result when not playing well is a sign of strength, then Hamilton are heavyweights in their annual battle to stay in the league.

Brian Rice's men were dreadful as an attacking force on Saturday, with Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom pointing out his goalkeeper Chris Maxwell "didn't have a save to make."

Yet Accies rode their luck and accepted the gift of a penalty to claim a precious point which has them bobbing along nicely five points clear of the bottom.

Confidence breeds brighter play in Paisley

St Mirren's goalscoring struggles have been well documented this season, having only managed three in the league before the 2-0 win over St Johnstone on Saturday. But having weathered some early pressure, Jonanthan Obika's stunning overhead kick seemed to breathe new life into the team.

Thereafter they played with freedom and confidence, which resulted in one of the finest team goals you will see all season. Jim Goodwin shifted from a 4-2-3-1 to a 4-3-3 in a bid to illicit greater attacking intent, but it is difficult to tell whether it was that switch, or just greater belief after finally scoring which sparked an impressive display.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: The best goals from the Premiership at the weekend

Hearts must rise to more occasions

While Hearts remain without a home league win since March - four this season - some of the pressure will have eased on manager Craig Levein after their battling draw with a Rangers side who started the weekend as Premiership leaders.

The conundrum he has to resolve is why his team only appear to rise to the occasion of high-profile games - beating Hibs in the Edinburgh derby, knocking Aberdeen out of the League Cup and now drawing with Rangers.

Post-match, Levein brushed off the suggestion that Uche Ikpeazu, who returned from injury to give the Rangers defence a real battering, only plays well against the top sides. The manager said it was down to the English striker needing to be 100% fit and will hope that the same can be said of his squad as a whole as key men like Peter Haring and Steven Naismith move closer to a return.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Uche Ikpeazu is getting there' - Craig Levein

Kamberi nearing the exit?

Florian Kamberi - Hibs' joint top scorer last season - must be wondering what he needs to do to reclaim a place in the team's misfiring frontline after his replacement again drew a blank, this time in the 1-1 draw at Hamilton.

Swiss attacker Kamberi was dropped after the 2-1 defeat to Hearts and has been on the bench for the last four games, all of which Hibs have failed to win despite taking the lead. The forward chosen ahead of him, Christian Doidge, has yet to score a league goal and has been guilty of some notable misses in the club's winless run stretching back to the opening day.

Paul Heckingbottom's persistence in sticking with the summer signing from Forest Green could well drive Kamberi towards a January departure, with the 24-year-old - who is eligible for Switzerland, Kosovo and Albania - desperate for first-team football to enhance his international prospects for Euro 2020.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Hibs 'have to put teams to bed' - Heckingbottom

Wright left searching for solutions

St Johnstone are the only team in the top flight this season not to have won a league game. After their latest defeat to St Mirren, manager Tommy Wright seemed bereft of reasons as to why his side have been so poor of late.

They started brightly in Paisley but after losing the first goal, drifted out of the game with Wright calling out his players for a lack of leadership and mental strength, adding "I've tried everything with them". As the longest serving manager in the Premiership with plenty of experience of turning round bad runs of form there will not be too much panic in Perth yet, but Wright needs to do something to stop the rot quickly.