Aoife Mannion: Manchester City Women defender damages knee ligaments

Aoife Mannion was injured in the draw with Atletico, the only game in eight that Manchester City have failed to win this season

Manchester City Women defender Aoife Mannion is set for an "extended spell" out with a serious knee injury.

Mannion damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee during Wednesday's 1-1 Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid.

The 24-year-old, who was called up by England in August, will "shortly undergo surgery", say the club.

She joined City in the summer and has been in impressive form as they have won all four league games so far.