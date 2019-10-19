Ayr United: New manager by Tuesday, says Lachlan Cameron

Ayr United chairman Lachlan Cameron says Ayr United have a short-list of six to replace Ian McCall

Ayr United say they will choose their new manager on Monday, and hope to announce him the following day.

Chairman Lachlan Cameron had last week said the club had a shortlist of six candidates, and has confirmed the club have now concluded interviews.

The announcement of Ian McCall's replacement will be made "assuming the two parties can come to an agreement".

McCall left the Ayrshire club for Championship rivals Partick Thistle after four-and-a-half years in charge.