Spanish La Liga
Eibar0Barcelona3

Eibar 0-3 Barcelona: Champions take top spot in La Liga

Antoine Griezmann (left)
Antoine Griezmann (left) scored against the run of play in the first half

Barcelona moved to the summit of La Liga as goals from Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez earned them victory at Eibar.

They were on their way to a fifth successive win in all competitions in the 13th minute when Griezmann fired low past goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic.

Suarez had an effort ruled out for offside after the break before Argentine Messi slotted in the second.

Messi then provided a square ball to Suarez who tapped in the third.

It was a unselfish gesture from the 32-year-old forward having forsaken an almost certain 17th league goal in 10 games against these opponents.

The champions' second-half dominance was in great contrast to the opening period when they repeatedly failed to stop Eibar getting behind them on the wings.

However, the only occasion Marc-Andre ter Stegen's goal was threatened was when Pedro Leon swept a 15-yard shot over the bar.

Moments after that miss France World Cup winner Griezmann gave Barca the lead when his shot went in off the post.

The visitors went up the gears after the break. Suarez had a goal disallowed before Messi finished off a move in the area involving his Uruguayan strike partner and Griezmann.

The trio combined again for the third when summer signing Griezmann put Messi through, who laid a gift of a pass to Suarez.

Victory comes a day after next weekend's scheduled El Clasico home match against Real Madrid was postponed because of fears of civil unrest.

The city of Barcelona has experienced days of protest after nine Catalan separatist leaders were jailed on Monday. The team had travelled to the Basque region on Thursday to avoid the general strike in Catalonia on Friday,

Rivals Real can retake the lead from Barcelona if they win at Mallorca later on Saturday (20:00 BST).

Line-ups

Eibar

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 16De Blasis
  • 12Rodrigues de Oliveira
  • 23Arbilla
  • 15Valdés Díaz
  • 21LeónSubstituted forExpósitoat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 6ÁlvarezBooked at 82mins
  • 8DiopBooked at 24mins
  • 14Orellana
  • 9EnrichSubstituted forInuiat 71'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 19Dias de OliveiraBooked at 24minsSubstituted forKikeat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Bigas
  • 7González Casín
  • 10Expósito
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 17Kike
  • 22Inui
  • 24Tejero

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20RobertoSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 45'minutes
  • 23Umtiti
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 21de JongSubstituted forRakiticat 79'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 8ArthurSubstituted forVidalat 71'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 9Suárez
  • 17Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 4Rakitic
  • 6Todibo
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 22Vidal
  • 27Pérez
  • 31Fati
Referee:
Mario Melero López
Attendance:
7,295

Match Stats

Home TeamEibarAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Eibar 0, Barcelona 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Eibar 0, Barcelona 3.

Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Pape Diop.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pape Diop (Eibar).

Booking

Edu Expósito (Eibar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Edu Expósito (Eibar).

Booking

Takashi Inui (Eibar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Takashi Inui (Eibar).

Hand ball by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Cote (Eibar).

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kike García (Eibar).

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Booking

Sergio Álvarez (Eibar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sergio Álvarez (Eibar).

Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).

Pape Diop (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Eibar. Kike García replaces Charles.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces Frenkie de Jong.

Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

Edu Expósito (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Pape Diop (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

Charles (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Arturo Vidal replaces Arthur.

Substitution

Substitution, Eibar. Takashi Inui replaces Sergi Enrich.

Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Goal!

Goal! Eibar 0, Barcelona 3. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

Edu Expósito (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Eibar. Edu Expósito replaces Pedro León.

Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sergi Enrich (Eibar).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona961223101319
2Real Madrid8530168818
3Granada95221610617
4Atl Madrid843174315
5Real Sociedad8413139413
6Sevilla84131011-113
7Ath Bilbao833274312
8Valencia83321212012
9Villarreal83231913611
10Levante83231010011
11Osasuna925278-111
12Getafe82421212010
13Real Valladolid824278-110
14Eibar92341013-39
15Celta Vigo823359-49
16Real Betis82331116-59
17Alavés822459-48
18Mallorca8215612-67
19Espanyol8125414-105
20Leganés8026412-82
View full Spanish La Liga table

