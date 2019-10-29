Scottish League Two
Cove Rangers19:45Albion
Venue: Balmoral Stadium

Cove Rangers v Albion Rovers

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers971128121622
2Cowdenbeath9702168821
3Edinburgh City96121813519
4Elgin103341412212
5Stenhousemuir93331114-312
6Annan Athletic9333915-612
7Queen's Park10235915-69
8Albion92251419-58
9Brechin9216815-77
10Stirling913559-46
