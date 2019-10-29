Edinburgh City v Stenhousemuir
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|9
|7
|1
|1
|28
|12
|16
|22
|2
|Cowdenbeath
|9
|7
|0
|2
|16
|8
|8
|21
|3
|Edinburgh City
|9
|6
|1
|2
|18
|13
|5
|19
|4
|Elgin
|10
|3
|3
|4
|14
|12
|2
|12
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|9
|3
|3
|3
|11
|14
|-3
|12
|6
|Annan Athletic
|9
|3
|3
|3
|9
|15
|-6
|12
|7
|Queen's Park
|10
|2
|3
|5
|9
|15
|-6
|9
|8
|Albion
|9
|2
|2
|5
|14
|19
|-5
|8
|9
|Brechin
|9
|2
|1
|6
|8
|15
|-7
|7
|10
|Stirling
|9
|1
|3
|5
|5
|9
|-4
|6