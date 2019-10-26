Scottish League One
Raith Rovers15:00East Fife
Venue: Stark's Park

Raith Rovers v East Fife

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers1062224141020
2East Fife105501910920
3Falkirk105412041619
4Dumbarton104241417-314
5Airdrieonians104241114-314
6Clyde103431616013
7Forfar10316812-410
8Montrose103161419-510
9Peterhead102351120-99
10Stranraer101451122-117
