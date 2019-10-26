Raith Rovers v East Fife
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|10
|6
|2
|2
|24
|14
|10
|20
|2
|East Fife
|10
|5
|5
|0
|19
|10
|9
|20
|3
|Falkirk
|10
|5
|4
|1
|20
|4
|16
|19
|4
|Dumbarton
|10
|4
|2
|4
|14
|17
|-3
|14
|5
|Airdrieonians
|10
|4
|2
|4
|11
|14
|-3
|14
|6
|Clyde
|10
|3
|4
|3
|16
|16
|0
|13
|7
|Forfar
|10
|3
|1
|6
|8
|12
|-4
|10
|8
|Montrose
|10
|3
|1
|6
|14
|19
|-5
|10
|9
|Peterhead
|10
|2
|3
|5
|11
|20
|-9
|9
|10
|Stranraer
|10
|1
|4
|5
|11
|22
|-11
|7