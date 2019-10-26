Scottish Championship
Morton15:00Inverness CT
Venue: Cappielow Park

Greenock Morton v Inverness CT

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd960322121018
2Ayr106042013718
3Inverness CT95221610617
4Dundee104331315-215
5Queen of Sth933386212
6Arbroath9324610-411
7Dunfermline92431111010
8Morton93151121-1010
9Alloa9234915-69
10Partick Thistle92251316-38
