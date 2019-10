Wrexham will assess captain Shaun Pearson ahead of their National League game at Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday.

Pearson missed Tuesday's FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay win against Chesterfield because of a tight hamstring.

Dagenham, knocked out of the FA Cup by Carshalton Athletic, are 12th in the table and without a win in three games.

Wrexham are without a league win in four games and are in the drop zone.