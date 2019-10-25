Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter is aiming for just a second home win of the season

TEAM NEWS

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Aaron Mooy serves a one-match ban after being sent off at Aston Villa.

Jose Izquierdo and Bernardo remain out but there are no fresh injury concerns.

Everton defender Yerry Mina is a major doubt after sustaining a knee injury against West Ham, with Mason Holgate set to deputise.

Midfielders Fabian Delph and Morgan Schneiderlin are back in contention following minor injuries, while Seamus Coleman returns from suspension.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: Side by side in the table, one point between them. These teams have had similar starts to the season.

Each has had one standout performance in recent weeks. Brighton beat Tottenham 3-0 before the international break, their first home win of the season. Everton got their first win in four attempts last weekend at the expense of West Ham. Now Marco Silva is looking for a first league away win since March.

This game could be decided by a free-kick or a corner; Brighton's Pascal Gross and Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson have been the top two creators of chances from set-pieces in the Premier League over the past two seasons.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter: "Last weekend was disappointing but it's not been a case of picking the group up.

"We haven't got time to feel sorry for ourselves and we've been looking at how we can improve, that's the way it always is.

"It'll be another big challenge this weekend against a team who have really good quality."

Everton manager Marco Silva on the win against West Ham: "We performed so well, we showed that quality, that pride in ourselves to play the level we played.

"It was a turning point for us.

"It does not mean we will win all the matches from now until the end of the season of course, but we have to play in that way, always to win, always with that pride in ourselves."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton got a much-needed win over West Ham last week but they are usually pretty poor on the road. So I am going to go with a Seagulls win. Brighton fans, don't blame me if I'm wrong.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v 'Terminator: Dark Fate' star Arnold Schwarzenegger

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton could secure their first back-to-back victories against Everton, having won 1-0 in this fixture last season. It was their first triumph against the Toffees since 1982.

Everton have not won at Brighton since a 2-1 top-flight victory in 1983.

The Seagulls have won just three of their 15 fixtures with Everton in all competitions (D5, L7), with every win coming at home.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have won just twice in the Premier League this season, drawing three matches and losing four.

They have lost 15 Premier League games in 2019, more than any other team this calendar year.

The Seagulls are aiming for their first successive Premier League victories at home since October 2018.

Pascal Gross has created a joint league-high 69 chances from set-pieces since the start of 2017-18, along with Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Everton