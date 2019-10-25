West Ham United v Sheffield United

West Ham full-back Aaron Cresswell has missed the last three league games

TEAM NEWS

West Ham full-back Aaron Cresswell is expected to be available following a groin strain.

Winston Reid is set to step up his recovery from a long-term knee injury with an appearance for the Under-23 side next week.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has no fresh injury concerns.

Wilder has selected the same back five in every league game this season but he may again make changes in the attacking positions.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: There's bound to be an edge to this game as it's the first Premier League meeting between the sides since West Ham controversially avoided relegation at Sheffield United's expense in 2007.

The Hammers eventually paid a reported £20m to Sheffield United in an out-of-court settlement, having avoided a points deduction for breaching rules on third-party ownership when they signed Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano in August 2006.

Tevez's goals kept the Hammers up of course, while Sheffield United remained outside the top flight until their return this summer.

On the evidence of their performances so far this season, both sides should at least be able to avoid a repeat of that bitter relegation battle 12 years ago.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "Two games in a row and two defeats - now we must stop it and try to continue to have a winning mentality.

"Two or three balls can change the score, and two or three games can change your position in the table.

"We must be focused, go game by game and not think that because we played well at the beginning [of the season] that we will beat our next rival."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder on West Ham: "I think they are a very similar club to Sheffield United - a working-class club from the east end of London and the supporters want to see them play good football and work hard.

"We are just going to enjoy going to the London Stadium and seeing if we can keep intact our great away record that we are very proud of so far."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sheffield United's away form is very good but I think this is a tough game for them.

West Ham are very up and down but when they play well at home, they are a very dangerous side.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham won their most recent Premier League fixture at home to Sheffield United in November 2006, but it's their only victory in the past seven London meetings in all competitions (D5, L1).

The sides last met in the League Cup second round at Upton Park in August 2014, when then-League One Sheffield United progressed on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

West Ham United

The Hammers are winless in three top-flight matches and are in danger of losing consecutive league games at home for the first time in nearly 14 months.

They are winless in nine Premier League fixtures in October since defeating Sunderland three years ago (D3, L6).

West Ham have conceded at least twice in four successive matches in all competitions, directly following a run of four clean sheets in a row.

Their six most recent league goals have all been scored with left-footed shots.

Sheffield United