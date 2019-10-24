Manchester City v Aston Villa

John Stones has made two substitute appearances for Manchester City since returning from injury

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City will be without midfielder Rodri, who awaits diagnosis on the suspected hamstring injury he sustained against Atalanta.

John Stones could make his first start since mid-September.

Aston Villa defender James Chester is available for the first time this season, while Jonathan Kodjia and Kortney Hause are also fit again.

Jota is Villa's only absentee as he continues his recovery after a hernia operation.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Manchester City - playing a day earlier - get the chance to reduce the arrears on Liverpool to just three points. Judging by their performance against Atalanta, it's an opportunity they are unlikely to miss.

Defeat, if it is to be a defeat, should not detract from the exceptional job which Dean Smith has done in his 12 months in charge at Villa Park.

Last October he took over a side in the middle of a sequence of one win in seven games which left them 16th in the Championship. Now they don't look out of place in the Premier League - and it's good to have a club of their standing and stature back.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith on Manchester City: "They are a top team with an unbelievable winning record in the Premier League over the last two or three seasons, but they've shown they're not infallible.

"We're not taking on a super-human team, although they look like it at times. It's a team that can make mistakes, and when they make mistakes you've got to punish them."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Aston Villa are on a good little run after taking seven points from their past three games, and I am sure they will have a go at Manchester City because that is the way Dean Smith likes to play.

City's defence continues to be a talking point but regardless of whether they play with one, two or three centre-backs, they are at home and I am expecting them to win.

Prediction: 3-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won nine successive Premier League home games against Aston Villa by an aggregate score of 30-4. Their last home league defeat in this fixture came in April 2007.

City could equal their longest top-flight home winning streak against a single opponent, while Villa are in danger of matching their club top-flight record for consecutive away defeats versus the same team.

Villa have failed to score in seven of the last nine Premier League meetings home and away.

Manchester City

City have not lost consecutive home league fixtures since February 2016.

Pep Guardiola has never lost back-to-back home league games in his managerial career.

Manchester City have dropped five points at home after four matches, two more than they did in the whole of last season.

They haven't lost at home against a promoted team since a 2-0 defeat by Reading in February 2007.

Sergio Aguero has scored six goals in his past four league games against Aston Villa, including five in three appearances at the Etihad.

Gabriel Jesus has scored in seven successive league and cup starts for Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling is the club's leading scorer this season with 12 goals in 13 appearances.

Fernandinho's next Premier League appearance will be his 200th.

Aston Villa