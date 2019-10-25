Burnley v Chelsea

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has seen his side pick up nine points from a possible 12 at home this season

TEAM NEWS

Burnley are set to welcome back Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes, who are in contention following respective shoulder and groin injuries.

In-form striker Chris Wood faces a fitness test due to a tight hamstring, while Danny Drinkwater will resume full training next week.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante will be assessed after missing the wins against Newcastle and Ajax with a groin injury.

Ross Barkley is also a doubt with an ankle problem sustained last weekend.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: After passing their latest exam at Ajax, Chelsea's young team continue their fast-track education with another difficult, and very different, test.

As Frank Lampard talks about Wednesday's win in Amsterdam being "the blueprint" for his players, there are past standards to match at Turf Moor too, with Chelsea winning five and drawing one of six top-division visits since 1973.

In August of that long-ago year, a goal by Frank Casper won the points for the Clarets, who've got a few ghosts to lay with Halloween approaching.

For all their attributes, they've almost always struggled against the 'big six' with the much bigger resources, and on this same weekend a year ago lost 4-0 at home... to Chelsea.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on VAR after having a goal disallowed at Leicester City: "I'm still a believer in VAR, I think it's a good thing and I think eventually it will be more streamlined because of the advances in technology and the human side of it.

"We soon forget the debate on goal-line technology, but within months it's instant and hardly impacts on anything.

"The only question mark left for it in my opinion is the turnover of penalties. I think we all agree there's been a few that should have been turned over. They should be turned over if they genuinely think they're wrong."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am going to go for a draw here, because you know what you are going to get from Burnley. Their performance level does not seem to change week on week.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v 'Terminator: Dark Fate' star Arnold Schwarzenegger

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley's solitary victory in their 10 Premier League meetings with Chelsea was 3-2 at Stamford Bridge in August 2017 (D3, L6).

Chelsea are unbeaten in their five Premier League trips to Turf Moor, scoring at least twice in each of their four victories.

Burnley's last home won against the Blues came in 1983 in the Second Division.

Burnley

This is Burnley's 200th Premier League fixture, and their 100th at Turf Moor.

Burnley's loss at Leicester City last weekend was a first in five league matches (W2, D2).

They have won three of their four home league games without conceding, losing only to Liverpool in August.

Burnley's nine points from four matches at Turf Moor is already two points more than they managed in their opening nine fixtures at home last season.

They have only won one of their 25 Premier League encounters with established top-six clubs (D6, L18), a 2-1 victory against Tottenham at Turf Moor in February 2019.

The Clarets are without a clean sheet in their last 34 games against those top-six sides, conceding 75 goals.

Six of Dwight McNeill's eight league assists have been provided for Chris Wood.

Wood has scored four goals in his last four league appearances, one more than in his previous 16 league games.

Chelsea