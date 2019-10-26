Stevenage v Morecambe
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Crewe
|15
|9
|3
|3
|26
|17
|9
|30
|2
|Cheltenham
|14
|8
|4
|2
|26
|12
|14
|28
|3
|Forest Green
|15
|8
|4
|3
|18
|9
|9
|28
|4
|Bradford
|15
|8
|3
|4
|22
|15
|7
|27
|5
|Newport
|14
|7
|6
|1
|15
|8
|7
|27
|6
|Exeter
|15
|7
|5
|3
|19
|18
|1
|26
|7
|Swindon
|15
|7
|3
|5
|22
|19
|3
|24
|8
|Plymouth
|15
|6
|5
|4
|24
|16
|8
|23
|9
|Northampton
|15
|6
|3
|6
|18
|16
|2
|21
|10
|Port Vale
|15
|5
|6
|4
|21
|22
|-1
|21
|11
|Cambridge
|15
|5
|5
|5
|20
|14
|6
|20
|12
|Colchester
|15
|5
|5
|5
|16
|13
|3
|20
|13
|Crawley
|15
|5
|5
|5
|23
|23
|0
|20
|14
|Macclesfield
|15
|5
|5
|5
|16
|18
|-2
|20
|15
|Salford
|15
|5
|5
|5
|18
|23
|-5
|20
|16
|Grimsby
|15
|5
|4
|6
|20
|20
|0
|19
|17
|Leyton Orient
|15
|5
|4
|6
|23
|26
|-3
|19
|18
|Mansfield
|15
|4
|5
|6
|22
|21
|1
|17
|19
|Walsall
|15
|4
|3
|8
|10
|21
|-11
|15
|20
|Oldham
|15
|3
|5
|7
|16
|24
|-8
|14
|21
|Carlisle
|15
|4
|2
|9
|15
|27
|-12
|14
|22
|Scunthorpe
|15
|3
|4
|8
|20
|24
|-4
|13
|23
|Morecambe
|15
|2
|4
|9
|14
|28
|-14
|10
|24
|Stevenage
|15
|1
|6
|8
|11
|21
|-10
|9