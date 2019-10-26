League One
Rotherham15:00Wycombe
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v Wycombe Wanderers

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough1483334161827
2Ipswich138322191227
3Wycombe147612314927
4Coventry146621816224
5Fleetwood137242517823
6Oxford Utd1464429181122
7Doncaster136432214822
8Sunderland136432115622
9Rotherham136342112921
10Blackpool145631816221
11Bristol Rovers146351516-121
12Rochdale145451922-319
13Burton125341613318
14Shrewsbury134631114-318
15Lincoln City155281720-317
16Portsmouth124441312116
17Gillingham143651917215
18Accrington143561725-814
19MK Dons144191221-913
20Tranmere143471727-1013
21Wimbledon153391925-612
22Southend1412111540-255
23Bolton12147528-23-5
View full League One table

