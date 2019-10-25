West Bromwich Albion v Charlton Athletic

Matheus Pereira, who scored Albion's equaliser against Barnsley in midweek, has now netted in both the Baggies' last two home games

Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion will still be without injured full-back Kieran Gibbs for the visit of Charlton Athletic to The Hawthorns.

But boss Slaven Bilic is hopeful that fit-again front men Matt Phillips and Kenneth Zohore could be involved.

Charlton were already without on-loan Albion midfielder Sam Field, prevented from playing by his parent club.

But Field has now also picked up a knee injury, to join fellow midfielder Jonny Williams on the sidelines.

Field's fellow Albion loan man Jonathan Leko is also unable to play, while midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey will be assessed after pulling up with a hamstring injury in the last-gasp midweek defeat by by Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

But joint top scorer Lyle Taylor, who scored five goals in the Addicks' first six home games this season, is close to a return from his knee ligament problem.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer will be sat in the stand again as he completes his touchline ban, looking to bridge the five-point gap between Albion and their 10th-placed visitors.

Match facts