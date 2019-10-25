Championship
Huddersfield15:00Barnsley
Venue: John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town v Barnsley

Kamil Grabara
Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Kamil Grabara has kept clean sheets in two of his past three appearances
Huddersfield are hopeful goalkeeper Kamil Grabara and midfielder Alex Pritchard will both be available after missing Wednesday's draw with Middlesbrough through illness.

Forwards Karlan Grant and Adama Diakhaby both played in that game despite being unwell.

Barnsley caretaker Adam Murray could name the same XI that started the 2-2 draw at West Brom in midweek.

Defender Aapo Halme remains a doubt after missing the draw at the Baggies.

Match facts

  • Huddersfield Town have won their last two home league matches against Barnsley, winning 5-0 in March 2014 and 2-1 in August 2016.
  • Barnsley have won two of their last 10 games against Huddersfield in all competitions (W2 D3 L5), most recently a 2-1 victory in August 2013 under David Flitcroft.
  • Huddersfield have won nine points in seven games under Danny Cowley (W2 D3 L2), two more than they'd won in their previous 31 league games (7 - W1 D4 L26).
  • Since beating Fulham 1-0 on the opening weekend, Barnsley are winless in their last 12 Championship games (D5 L7), keeping just one clean sheet in that run.
  • Barnsley scored twice in their last away league games (2-2 at West Brom), more than they had found the net in their opening five games on the road this term (1).
  • Since his debut for Huddersfield in February, Karlan Grant has scored 11 league goals, only one fewer than the rest of the team has managed combined in this period (12).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom137512415926
2Leeds13733178924
3Sheff Wed137241810823
4Bristol City136522017323
5QPR137242323023
6Preston1364324141022
7Fulham136432314922
8Nottm Forest136431712522
9Swansea136431713422
10Charlton136341914521
11Birmingham136161215-319
12Brentford135351511418
13Cardiff134631919018
14Derby134631618-218
15Hull134451820-216
16Blackburn134361518-315
17Millwall133641419-515
18Luton134272023-314
19Wigan134271017-714
20Reading133371419-512
21Middlesbrough132561117-611
22Huddersfield132471420-610
23Stoke132291323-108
24Barnsley131571125-148
View full Championship table

