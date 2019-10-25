Huddersfield Town v Barnsley

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Kamil Grabara has kept clean sheets in two of his past three appearances

Huddersfield are hopeful goalkeeper Kamil Grabara and midfielder Alex Pritchard will both be available after missing Wednesday's draw with Middlesbrough through illness.

Forwards Karlan Grant and Adama Diakhaby both played in that game despite being unwell.

Barnsley caretaker Adam Murray could name the same XI that started the 2-2 draw at West Brom in midweek.

Defender Aapo Halme remains a doubt after missing the draw at the Baggies.

Match facts