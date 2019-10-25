Championship
Hull15:00Derby
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Derby County

Josh Magennis
Hull City striker Josh Magennis (right) scored and was sent off in Wednesday's win at Nottingham Forest
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Hull City will be forced into a change after Josh Magennis was sent off in Wednesday's win at Nottingham Forest.

The Northern Ireland international will now serve a four-match ban, having already being dismissed this season.

Derby boss Phillip Cocu could recall striker Chris Martin after he came on at half-time in the midweek victory over Wigan Athletic.

The Rams are winless away from home since beating Huddersfield on the opening weekend of the season.

Match facts

  • In all competitions, Hull have lost seven of their last nine games against Derby County (W1 D1 L7), losing all three last season (two in the league, one in the League Cup).
  • Derby have won four of their last five away matches against Hull in all competitions (W4 D1 L0) since losing 2-1 in February 2013.
  • Hull have won just one of their last six home league games (D2 L3), beating Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at the start of the month.
  • Derby have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last seven away league games, failing to win their last five on the road (D3 L2).
  • No Championship team has dropped more points from winning positions this season than Hull City (12), with seven of those dropped points coming at home.
  • Derby's Chris Martin has scored three goals from four shots in target in seven league appearances this season, one more than he netted for Hull in 30 Championship games in 2018-19 (2 goals).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom137512415926
2Leeds13733178924
3Sheff Wed137241810823
4Bristol City136522017323
5QPR137242323023
6Preston1364324141022
7Fulham136432314922
8Nottm Forest136431712522
9Swansea136431713422
10Charlton136341914521
11Birmingham136161215-319
12Brentford135351511418
13Cardiff134631919018
14Derby134631618-218
15Hull134451820-216
16Blackburn134361518-315
17Millwall133641419-515
18Luton134272023-314
19Wigan134271017-714
20Reading133371419-512
21Middlesbrough132561117-611
22Huddersfield132471420-610
23Stoke132291323-108
24Barnsley131571125-148
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you