Hull City v Derby County
Hull City will be forced into a change after Josh Magennis was sent off in Wednesday's win at Nottingham Forest.
The Northern Ireland international will now serve a four-match ban, having already being dismissed this season.
Derby boss Phillip Cocu could recall striker Chris Martin after he came on at half-time in the midweek victory over Wigan Athletic.
The Rams are winless away from home since beating Huddersfield on the opening weekend of the season.
Match facts
- In all competitions, Hull have lost seven of their last nine games against Derby County (W1 D1 L7), losing all three last season (two in the league, one in the League Cup).
- Derby have won four of their last five away matches against Hull in all competitions (W4 D1 L0) since losing 2-1 in February 2013.
- Hull have won just one of their last six home league games (D2 L3), beating Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at the start of the month.
- Derby have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last seven away league games, failing to win their last five on the road (D3 L2).
- No Championship team has dropped more points from winning positions this season than Hull City (12), with seven of those dropped points coming at home.
- Derby's Chris Martin has scored three goals from four shots in target in seven league appearances this season, one more than he netted for Hull in 30 Championship games in 2018-19 (2 goals).