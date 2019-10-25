Championship
Sheff Wed12:30Leeds
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United

Massimo Luongo
Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo has scored two goals in his past three games
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood (ankle) is back in contention but boss Garry Monk could stick with Cameron Dawson.

Midfielder Massimo Luongo is fit after limping off following his winning goal in the midweek victory over Stoke.

Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper (groin) is fit, but boss Marcelo Bielsa might retain the side that started the draw at Preston North End.

Patrick Bamford will continue up front despite not scoring since August.

Match facts

  • None of the last 42 league meetings between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United have ended goalless since a 0-0 draw in April 1969 in the top-flight.
  • Excluding play-offs, the most shots by a team against an opponent in the Championship last season was Leeds against Sheffield Wednesday (53 across two games), though they only scored twice against the Owls.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have lost just one of their last seven league games, winning four and drawing two.
  • Leeds have won their last four away league Yorkshire derbies, last winning five in a row between 1997-2000 in the Premier League which included three wins at Hillsborough.
  • Since leaving Leeds in May 2017, Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has faced his former side on three occasions, winning twice (both with Birmingham last season) and losing once (with Middlesbrough in November 2017).
  • Monk is one of only two managers Marcelo Bielsa has lost more one game against as Leeds manager, along with Steve McClaren.

Saturday 26th October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom137512415926
2Leeds13733178924
3Sheff Wed137241810823
4Bristol City136522017323
5QPR137242323023
6Preston1364324141022
7Fulham136432314922
8Nottm Forest136431712522
9Swansea136431713422
10Charlton136341914521
11Birmingham136161215-319
12Brentford135351511418
13Cardiff134631919018
14Derby134631618-218
15Hull134451820-216
16Blackburn134361518-315
17Millwall133641419-515
18Luton134272023-314
19Wigan134271017-714
20Reading133371419-512
21Middlesbrough132561117-611
22Huddersfield132471420-610
23Stoke132291323-108
24Barnsley131571125-148
