Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United
- From the section Championship
Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood (ankle) is back in contention but boss Garry Monk could stick with Cameron Dawson.
Midfielder Massimo Luongo is fit after limping off following his winning goal in the midweek victory over Stoke.
Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper (groin) is fit, but boss Marcelo Bielsa might retain the side that started the draw at Preston North End.
Patrick Bamford will continue up front despite not scoring since August.
Match facts
- None of the last 42 league meetings between Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United have ended goalless since a 0-0 draw in April 1969 in the top-flight.
- Excluding play-offs, the most shots by a team against an opponent in the Championship last season was Leeds against Sheffield Wednesday (53 across two games), though they only scored twice against the Owls.
- Sheffield Wednesday have lost just one of their last seven league games, winning four and drawing two.
- Leeds have won their last four away league Yorkshire derbies, last winning five in a row between 1997-2000 in the Premier League which included three wins at Hillsborough.
- Since leaving Leeds in May 2017, Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has faced his former side on three occasions, winning twice (both with Birmingham last season) and losing once (with Middlesbrough in November 2017).
- Monk is one of only two managers Marcelo Bielsa has lost more one game against as Leeds manager, along with Steve McClaren.