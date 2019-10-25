Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United

From the section

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Massimo Luongo has scored two goals in his past three games

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood (ankle) is back in contention but boss Garry Monk could stick with Cameron Dawson.

Midfielder Massimo Luongo is fit after limping off following his winning goal in the midweek victory over Stoke.

Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper (groin) is fit, but boss Marcelo Bielsa might retain the side that started the draw at Preston North End.

Patrick Bamford will continue up front despite not scoring since August.

